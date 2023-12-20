Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (LON:BPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 182,969,264 shares.
Bahamas Petroleum Stock Down 8.5 %
The firm has a market cap of £16.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.82.
Bahamas Petroleum Company Profile
Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.
