Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Stake Boosted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 87,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,589 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 125,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 65,002 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $773,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average is $53.25. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ball’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

