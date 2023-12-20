Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BCH. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

BCH stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $647.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.07 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 30.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 39.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 681.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

