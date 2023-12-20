Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander-Chile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Banco Santander-Chile from an underperform rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a hold rating and a $18.90 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $477.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.41 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 8.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.