Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$135.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMO. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$117.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. CSFB set a C$128.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$129.82.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$128.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$92.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$111.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$115.21. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$102.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.64.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 12.3350622 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.34%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

