Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$64.00 at Desjardins

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bankshares set a C$60.00 price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$64.54.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.0 %

BNS stock opened at C$62.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$59.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.57. The stock has a market cap of C$76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$55.20 and a 1-year high of C$74.41.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 25.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5536295 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.36%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Articles

