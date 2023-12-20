Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.54

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.54 and traded as high as $6.65. Bankinter shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 3,856 shares changing hands.

Bankinter Stock Up 6.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54.

Bankinter Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.1105 dividend. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

