Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $122.14

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €122.14 ($132.76) and traded as high as €134.20 ($145.87). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €134.20 ($145.87), with a volume of 162,066 shares traded.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €126.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €122.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.23.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

