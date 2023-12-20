BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.70

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and traded as high as $9.34. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 456,320 shares traded.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth $43,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

