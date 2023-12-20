Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$62.00 at CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on BBD.B. UBS Group set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$79.57.
In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$3,290,350.00. In other news, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,290,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.43, for a total value of C$1,581,888.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,652 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,197. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
