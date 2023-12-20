Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$62.00 at CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BBD.B. UBS Group set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$79.57.

Shares of BBD.B opened at C$52.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.81. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$39.87 and a 52-week high of C$74.43.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$3,290,350.00. In other news, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,290,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.43, for a total value of C$1,581,888.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,652 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,197. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

