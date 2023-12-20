Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Upgraded by CIBC to Outperform

CIBC upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$306.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$285.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYD. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$260.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Boyd Group Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from C$240.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$282.92.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BYD

Boyd Group Services Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE:BYD opened at C$272.91 on Tuesday. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$197.66 and a 12-month high of C$281.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$250.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$246.48.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C($0.18). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of C$989.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$987.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 8.6122847 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.