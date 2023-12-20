Brett Argirakis Sells 2,655 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $177,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,695.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.37. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $547.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

MTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 126.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Featured Articles

