Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Position Lessened by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,992 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $17,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

NYSE BAM opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion and a PE ratio of 32.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.79%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

