Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,916.81

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,916.81 ($24.24) and traded as low as GBX 1,775 ($22.45). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 1,860 ($23.52), with a volume of 7,229 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,832.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,916.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of £305.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,646.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

