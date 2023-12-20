BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $102.76

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$102.76 and traded as low as C$86.77. BRP shares last traded at C$87.27, with a volume of 180,856 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$147.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. CIBC cut their price target on BRP from C$138.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$136.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$106.31.

BRP Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99. The firm has a market cap of C$2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$102.76.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.01 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.61 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 210.20% and a net margin of 8.56%. Analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 9.7847534 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

