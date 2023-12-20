BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BSQUARE from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of BSQUARE stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 million, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 8.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BSQUARE by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 35,953 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in BSQUARE by 514.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 106,062 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BSQUARE by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

