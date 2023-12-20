Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLDR. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.00.

BLDR opened at $164.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $63.52 and a 12-month high of $170.76.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

