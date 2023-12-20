California Resources’ (CRC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, September 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.83.

NYSE CRC opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average is $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. California Resources has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $58.44.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.16 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in California Resources by 98.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,020,000 after purchasing an additional 80,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,360,000 after buying an additional 217,606 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,500,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in California Resources by 102.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,850,000 after buying an additional 1,485,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

