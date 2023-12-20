Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Downgraded to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CCJ. TheStreet raised Cameco from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of CCJ opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.85. Cameco has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $46.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average is $37.27.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,302,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521,454 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $168,002,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Cameco by 1,776.4% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,690,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

