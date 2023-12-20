Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Lowered to C$101.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$106.00 to C$101.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNQ. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$95.12.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$85.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$93.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$67.13 and a 52-week high of C$93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$88.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$83.23.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.79 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 18.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.0018975 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

In other news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total value of C$249,193.60. In related news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total value of C$249,193.60. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 512 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$85.44 per share, with a total value of C$43,745.28. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,752 shares of company stock worth $14,924,022. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

