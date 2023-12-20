Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given a C$37.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Desjardins set a C$37.00 target price on Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.73.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$31.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$28.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.28. The company has a market cap of C$3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$22.96 and a 12 month high of C$31.64.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$291.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6940211 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 39.05%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

