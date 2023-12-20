Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,162 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,672 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.0% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.69.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $373.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $384.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

