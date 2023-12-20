Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,528 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,018 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.0% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Apple Stock Performance
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $196.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.67.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
