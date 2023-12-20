Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$159.00 at CIBC

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cargojet from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cormark dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$138.64.

Cargojet Stock Up 1.5 %

Cargojet stock opened at C$116.43 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$76.50 and a twelve month high of C$135.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$93.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$95.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.55). Cargojet had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of C$214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$218.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cargojet will post 3.0917927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

