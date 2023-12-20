Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.74. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 644,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,601,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 25,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

