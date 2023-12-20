Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $293.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $293.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $271.24.

NYSE CAT opened at $292.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 55,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,052,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 37.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 34.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

