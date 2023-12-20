Celanese (NYSE:CE) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Celanese from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.94.

CE opened at $151.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese has a 52 week low of $97.12 and a 52 week high of $153.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,722,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,596,947,000 after acquiring an additional 323,862 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 51.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 1.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 12.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

