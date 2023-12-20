Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,329 shares of company stock worth $9,824,853. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $153.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

