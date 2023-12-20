Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of CENTA opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.73. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $45.93.

Central Garden & Pet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Friday, January 5th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, January 5th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 5th.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146 shares in the company, valued at $5,288.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

