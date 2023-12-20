Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.84

Shares of Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.84 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.68 ($0.03). Chamberlin shares last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04), with a volume of 156,600 shares.

Chamberlin Trading Down 7.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.84. The firm has a market cap of £3.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,219.12.

Chamberlin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chamberlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chamberlin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.