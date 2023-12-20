Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $196.94 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.40 and a 200-day moving average of $183.67.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.82.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

