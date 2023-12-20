Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Buys 106 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,463 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.8% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.69.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $373.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $357.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.36. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

