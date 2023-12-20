Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus raised Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Chewy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Chewy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.41.

CHWY opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.35. Chewy has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,184.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Chewy’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

