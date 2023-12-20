Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $22.31 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,324 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.2% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.82.

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $196.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.40 and its 200 day moving average is $183.67. The company has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

