CIBC Raises Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$4.25

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.90 to C$3.15 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$3.82.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CHR

Chorus Aviation Trading Up 5.3 %

TSE CHR opened at C$2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$500.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$2.05 and a one year high of C$4.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.61.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of C$447.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$403.03 million. Analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3897281 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chorus Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.