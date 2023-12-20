Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.71

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.71 and traded as low as $7.00. Citizens shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 69,038 shares traded.

Citizens Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.04.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 13.22%.

Citizens Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIZN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Citizens during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Citizens during the third quarter worth about $196,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Citizens during the first quarter worth about $207,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens by 74.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

