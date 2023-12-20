Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $206.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $206.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.30.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $178.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.54 and a 200-day moving average of $164.54. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $178.99. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,117,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,511 shares of company stock worth $6,008,907. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

