Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE CCO opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $811.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 12,212.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

