Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Cogeco from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Cogeco Stock Performance

Cogeco Increases Dividend

TSE:CGO opened at C$54.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.37. Cogeco has a twelve month low of C$44.62 and a twelve month high of C$68.47. The stock has a market cap of C$768.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.854 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is a boost from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.83%.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

