Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.03

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.03 and traded as high as C$1.21. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$1.20, with a volume of 32,200 shares changing hands.

Colabor Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of C$122.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Colabor Group alerts:

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Colabor Group had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of C$164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.109972 earnings per share for the current year.

Colabor Group Company Profile

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.