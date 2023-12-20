Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Coverage Initiated at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRK. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Comstock Resources from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.38.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.04. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $376.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.10 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $310,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 42,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after buying an additional 786,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.