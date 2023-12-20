Contrasting Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) & Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) and Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Financial Institutions and Lifestore Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions 16.89% 13.19% 0.87% Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Financial Institutions and Lifestore Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions $242.38 million 1.33 $56.57 million $3.31 6.34 Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Financial Institutions has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestore Financial Group.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Financial Institutions and Lifestore Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Financial Institutions 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lifestore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Financial Institutions presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.67%. Given Financial Institutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Financial Institutions is more favorable than Lifestore Financial Group.

Volatility and Risk

Financial Institutions has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifestore Financial Group has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Lifestore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Financial Institutions pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Financial Institutions has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Financial Institutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.9% of Financial Institutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Financial Institutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Lifestore Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Financial Institutions beats Lifestore Financial Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan products include term loans and lines of credit; short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry; commercial mortgage loans; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, such as automobile, secured installment, and personal loans. The company also provides personal insurance products, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance comprising property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services, such as life and disability insurance, medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. In addition, it offers customized investment advisory, wealth management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust that holds residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.

About Lifestore Financial Group

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina. Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AsheCo MHC, Inc.

