Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $196.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

