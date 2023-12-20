Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 29,946.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,530 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,465 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.7% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.69.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $373.26 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $384.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

