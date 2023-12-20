Cormark Trims Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Target Price to C$1.50

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$2.60 to C$1.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Osino Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

OSI stock opened at C$1.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19,581.13. Osino Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$1.46. The stock has a market cap of C$237.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project that consists of 11 licenses covering 153,206 hectares located in Central Namibia; holds 100% interest in the Ondundu gold exploration property covering 19,969 hectares located in Namibia; and Otjikoto East gold project that consists of one license covering approximately 38,114 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

