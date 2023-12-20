Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 303.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,448,000 after buying an additional 11,477,201 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $300,998,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $169,781,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

