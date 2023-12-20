Country Trust Bank Has $166.12 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Country Trust Bank cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,285 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 39,914 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.9% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $166,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parker Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $196.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.82.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

