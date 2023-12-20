Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.64

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.64 and traded as low as C$4.49. Crew Energy shares last traded at C$4.56, with a volume of 350,889 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Crew Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$704.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.64.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$70.32 million during the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 44.36% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.8021201 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed sold 112,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.28, for a total transaction of C$481,942.14. In other Crew Energy news, Director Ryan Shay sold 19,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.90, for a total transaction of C$94,908.76. Also, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed sold 112,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.28, for a total transaction of C$481,942.14. Insiders sold 394,155 shares of company stock worth $1,917,040 over the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

See Also

