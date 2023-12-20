Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.07. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

Crown Point Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.99. The firm has a market cap of C$5.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.26.

Get Crown Point Energy alerts:

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.93 million during the quarter. Crown Point Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 36.07%.

About Crown Point Energy

Crown Point Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds a 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina. It also holds interests in the Las Violetas, La Angostura, and Rio Cullen exploitation concessions in Tierra del Fuego; and Chañares Herrados exploitation concession located in the Cuyano Basin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.