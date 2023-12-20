Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $8.98 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

GOOGL stock opened at $136.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

